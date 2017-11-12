- Advertisement -

Switzerland have qualified for the FIFA 2018 World Cup after playing a 0-0 draw against visiting Northern Ireland in the second leg of the European play-off on Sunday.

The Swiss went through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg in Belfast by the same score line on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

AC Milan’s Ricardo Rodriguez scored Switzerland’s goal from the penalty spot in the first leg.

This will be Switzerland’s 11th qualification to the FIFA World Cup after making their debut at the second edition in Italy in 1934.

At the Brazil 2014 World Cup, Switzerland got to the round of 16 where they lost to Argentina.