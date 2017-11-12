- Advertisement -

Philippe Coutinho says he is happy at Liverpool, amid reports linking him with a move to Barcelona in January.

The Catalan club tried to sign Coutinho last summer and are thought to be planning a new effort to bring the midfielder to the Nou Camp in the January transfer window.

However, the Brazilian insists he is happy with life on Merseyside and is enjoying playing in the Premier League.

“I’m playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world,” said Coutinho, who is currently on international duty with Brazil ahead of the friendly against England at Wembley on Tuesday.

“I’m always happy. But now it’s important to concentrate on the national team. At the moment I am very happy with my life.”

Coutinho has been out injured since October 22 with a leg injury but the 25-year-old says he has recovered and is available to play against England.

“I’m 100% fit,” he said. “I had an injury and I missed three matches but now I’m coming back and I’m 100% ready for this match.

“Wearing the yellow shirt is always a real honour. It will be an honour to play in this game. We’re expecting to put on a great show in this match.”

Coutinho’s Liverpool team-mate Dominic Solanke could also feature after being brought up from the England U21 squad by Gareth Southgate.

Southgate named an inexperienced side, including three debutants, for Friday’s goalless draw with Germany, but Coutinho says the young players have earned their call-ups.

“They haven’t been picked because they’re young, they deserve their places,” said Coutinho. “They will be really motivated. They will give their best. They have some great players. It will be a great game.

“It’s a great challenge to play against England and this game is great preparation for the World Cup.”