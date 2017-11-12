- Advertisement -

Stuart Pearce is set to join David Moyes’ backroom staff at West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

In his introductory press conference last Wednesday, Moyes said he had already spoken with Pearce, who previously managed Manchester City and the England U21s, to see whether he would be interested in joining him in east London.

Moyes said: “I’m in talks with a couple of people, Stuart Pearce being one of them. Hopefully I will have something settled by the end of the week.”

The bulk of Slaven Bilic’s coaching staff left along with the Croat, when he was sacked on November 6.

Pearce had a two-year spell in charge of Manchester City before spending six years coaching England U21s. He left that post in 2013 before an ill-fated seven months in charge of another of his former clubs, Nottingham Forest.

He made over 400 appearances for Forest over 12 years before spending two years at Upton Park, where he was named player of the year in 2001.