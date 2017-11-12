- Advertisement -

Ahead of Germany’s international friendly with France on Tuesday, defender Mats Hummels have stated that France should be considered as top favourite for the tournament in Russia next year, considering the depth of Les Bleus.

With both teams considered among the favourites to win next year’s World Cup in Russia, Hummels feels the French side are one step ahead as they have more than enough replacement for any position.

Hummels scored the only goal in the quarter-finals as Germany ended France’s hope of lifting the world cup in 2014.

“They have an incredible breadth of young players, I’ve never seen anything like that at the level,” Hummels told Bild am Sonntag.

“We have that too, but in terms of standing, the young players, they are one step further.

“A sensational team and a top favourite for the tournament. Even if two people fail, they have people to pick from at every position, which is really fascinating.”