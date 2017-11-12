- Advertisement -

Akwa United coach Abdu Maikaba has been named as new coach of the Nigeria Golden Eaglets, while Bala Nikyu will retain his post as the female U17s, the Flamingoes.

These appointments were announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) today.

This will be Maikaba’s first national team appointment.

The Kano-born coach led Akwa United to win this year’s Aiteo Cup, which qualifies them to feature in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

He will be assisted by Niger Tornadoes coach Abubakar Bala, radio journalist Bunmi Haruna and Osun United goalkeeper trainer Baruwa Abideen.

Wikki Tourists coach Nikyu will be assisted by Toyin Ayinla,, Ajuma Peter Otache and Christian Obi, who will be goalkeeper trainer.