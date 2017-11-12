- Advertisement -

Nigerian national team coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that depth in his Super Eagles squad can help them at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles manager was speaking after their 1-1 draw against the Desert Warriors of Algeria on Friday in Constantine.

Rohr praised the performance of the fringe players he used as they bagged a point in their final Group B clash and will now focus on the friendly against Argentina on Tuesday.

The performance of the players has convinced Rohr about the depth his team possess as they head out to the World Cup in Russia next year.

“Everybody worked well, they lost the ball and the tried to get it back. They did well which means that the building is starting now and some things are changing. We have the same attitude,” said Rohr.

“The game showed us that we have players who can play in different positions. We were searching to find new players and we found good new players but we must wait and the return of some injured players.

“Some of these players have shown that they can come in with the first team. We saw good competition for some players in some positions.”