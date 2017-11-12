- Advertisement -

Striker Nicklas Bendtner says he thinks Denmark have “a slight advantage”, despite being held 0-0 at home by the Republic of Ireland in the first leg of their World Cup play-off.

And Bendtner is expecting the second leg on Tuesday evening to be “more interesting” than the first, which ended with the Danes booed off by sections of the home crowd at the Parken Stadium on Saturday night.

The tie will now be decided at the Aviva Stadium and Bendtner will be hoping to feature more heavily, having come on for the last 20 minutes in the first leg.

Away goals will count double if the scores are still level after 90 minutes on Tuesday and the Rosenborg forward thinks that could prove significant.

“The goal for us was to win the match, 100 per cent,” said Bendtner after Saturday’s clash.

“We also had the best chances and, with a little bit more luck, we could have scored one.

“But we maybe have a slight advantage in that, if both teams score a goal, we will be the ones who go through.”

Denmark had the upper hand for much of Saturday’s game and created a number of chances, only to be denied by the excellence of Ireland keeper Darren Randolph.

Bendtner thinks Tuesday’s game will be more open and added: “We’re going down there to try to win the match.

“I can’t say what’s going to happen, but we’re prepared to play 120 minutes if that’s what it takes.

“I think it will be a different match.

“They know that they can’t play a match where they have to stay so deep, they know that they have to come out and try to score, so I think it’s going to be a little bit more open.

“They will come more out, which allows us to get more space. It will be a more interesting match.”