Olivier Giroud has returned to Arsenal after suffering an injury to his right thigh in France’s win over Wales on Friday.

The French Football Federation (FFF) says Giroud will miss France’s friendly with Germany on Tuesday as a result of the injury.

The 31-year-old scored the second of France’s goals in Paris to take his international tally to 29 and move out on his own as Les Bleus’ seventh all-time top goal-scorer.

The news will be a concern for Arsenal, with the Gunners hosting Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.

Giroud has only scored three goals for Arsenal this season and has struggled for starts since the arrival of his international team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

Following Giroud’s withdrawal from the squad, Didier Deschamps is yet to call-up a replacement.