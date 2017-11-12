- Advertisement -

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has better stats at this stage of his Liverpool career than either Luis Suarez or Fernando Torres managed.

The Pharaohs attacker has been a revelation for the Reds since joining from Roma at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Salah has thus far managed 12 goals and three assists in his first 17 games for Liverpool across all competitions.

Only Anfield favourite Robbie Fowler scored more goals at the start of his Liverpool career.

Salah’s tally of 12 is more than Torres and Suarez managed, even though both were out-and-out strikers.

The Egyptian has been given the current international break off by Pharaohs coach Hector Cuper, and will play no part in the Ghana v Egypt World Cup qualifier later today.

But he is sure to be back in Liverpool red when they host Southampton for a Premier League clash on Saturday 18 November.