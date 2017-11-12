- Advertisement -

After leading the Desert Warriors to a 1-1 draw in his first assignment as coach, Algeria’s Rabah Madjer says there are positives from the team.

Madjer revealed that he was satisfied with his side’s performance against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday night.

He also admitted that the North Africans would have won if not for the opportunities they missed, but also said Gernot Rohr’s men kept fighting hard.

”Frankly, we could not ask more to this team. We faced a very tough team from Nigeria, who did not let it go despite their World Cup qualification earned even before this match,” Madjer said.

“We tried to develop our game despite the difficulties.

”That said, I think that what I saw tonight, the future of this selection looks bright. There are many positive things to remember, though, I repeat, not everything has been perfect.

”I think this draw is satisfying even if we could have won if we had converted the opportunities we got, especially in the second half.”

The draw leaves Algeria at the bottom of Group B.

Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia will represent the African continent at the World Cup in Russia next year.