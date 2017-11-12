- Advertisement -

The friendly match between Nigeria and Argentina will be used to launch FIFA’s Russia 2018 World Cup trophy tour.

The Super Eagles face Argentina in a friendly in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday. Both teams will return to Russia next year having qualified for the World Cup.

The trophy tour will see the iconic prize taken around the world for fans of different countries to have the opportunity to see the World Cup trophy.

It was learnt in Constantine, Algeria, that the high-profile match between the South American and African giants is seen as the perfect game to launch the trophy tour, especially as the game is in Russia, where the World Cup will be played next year.

The trophy will be in Nigeria in March next year as part of the tour.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi will return for Tuesday’s game after being rested for Friday’s inconsequential 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Algeria in Constantine.

However, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will not be involved as coach Jorge Sampaoli has decided that the Barcelona forward needs rest after playing against Russia on Saturday.