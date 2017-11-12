- Advertisement -

New West Ham boss David Moyes has warned Javier Hernandez he will not receive any “special treatment” during his reign – but has welcomed the chance to work with the Mexican forward for a second time.

Hernandez worked under Moyes at Manchester United, but started just five Premier League matches during the Scot’s 10-month spell at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old, who suffered a suspected hamstring injury in Mexico’s 3-3 draw with Belgium on Friday, is currently the Hammers’ top scorer in the Premier League having netted four goals in 11 matches.

Speaking prior to Hernandez’s injury, Moyes said: “He won’t be getting any special treatment.

“If he is scoring goals and working hard, he will be in. It will be the same for the rest of the team.”

Hernandez joined West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen for £16m in the summer, but was often deployed on the left side of a front three by former manager Slaven Bilic.

Moyes added: “He’s a top goalscorer, a brilliant finisher.

“It was difficult for him at [Manchester] United because I had Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck, Shinji Kagawa, so there was lots of competition.

“It was also the same for him when he was playing for Sir Alex Ferguson. But I’m looking forward to him coming back from the international break.”