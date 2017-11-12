- Advertisement -

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived safely in southern Russian city of Krasnodar, Russia ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against the La Albiceleste’s of Argentina at the Krasnodar Arena.

The Krasnodar arena has a capacity of 33,000.

According to the official handle of the Super Eagles, the team had a smooth and enjoyable journey to Krasnodar, Russia which will not host any World Cup match next year.

“We have arrived safely in Krasnodar, Russia. Grateful for a smooth, enjoyable journey,” the Tweet via @NGSuperEagles reads.

Both Nigeria and Argentina have qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The La Albiceleste’s of Argentina defeated Russia 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday while the Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against Algeria in their final group B game in Constantine.