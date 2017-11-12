- Advertisement -

Christian Chukwu has forwarded a strongly-worded petition to the Nigeria Football Federation over what he described as “unwarranted suspension” by the League Management Company (LMC), saying the body has no power to do so.

Chukwu, a former Nigeria captain and later coach, said that the suspension led to his eventual sack by Enugu State Government as general manager of Rangers.

The former coach of SAFA FC Lebanon and Harambee Stars of Kenya through his solicitor demanded LMC to lift the suspension with a written apology, absolving him of any wrongdoing in taking steps to recover club’s property from Rangers former coach Imama Amapakabo.

“LMC does not have power to suspend. Instead, they can write to NFF who after proper investigation can impose a sanction. We have seen this happen time and time again”, Chukwu said.

- Advertisement -

“Where did I go wrong in arresting and retrieving government-owned club’s property from a coach who took such property away on the guise of being owed?

“When did it become a norm for an official and even players who are owed by clubs to go away with club property?

“Most of us worked at various clubs, including at national level and were owed various entitlements.

“We never hijacked such clubs or national teams’ property and I wonder what it is that is special in this that makes it logical for him to go home with government club property and even disregard entreaties to return such property.

“So, LMC should lift the suspension and then formally apologise to me”, Chukwu further said.