Former Nigeria international Michael Emenalo has said he was not shocked Sunday Oliseh sensationally dumped the Super Eagles after he was head hunted as coach without giving others a chance to apply for the top post.

Emenalo, who recently parted company with Premier League champions Chelsea as technical director, spoke on Brila FM on Saturday that Oliseh came in through the back door, hence his exit in similar fashion.

“I saw it coming, the way he came in, no interview, no advertisement of the coaching vacancy,” he said.

“Amaju (NFF president) just went to London and all we saw was himself taking selfies with Oliseh and we were told behold a new Super Eagles coach.

“I wasn’t surprised at all (he eventually quit).”

Former Enugu Rangers defender Emenalo featured for Nigeria during the 1994 World Cup finals in USA.

He identified the many short comings in football in the country for the woes afflicting the game locally.

“The people running football in this country are states football association chairmen and it shouldn’t be so,” Emenalo said.