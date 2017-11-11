- Advertisement -

Chelsea FC wingback Victor Moses has been nominated for the 2017 BBC African football player of the year.

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also shortlisted for the award for the fifth consecutive time, while Liverpool Sadio Mane is nominated for the third time.

Moses, Guinean Naby Keita and Mohammed Salah of Egypt made the shortlist for the first time.

The nominees were selected by Africa-based journalists and coaches, and BBC staff.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced on Monday 11 December.

The five nominees are:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Victor Moses (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)