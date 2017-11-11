- Advertisement -

Tunisia qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite being held 0-0 at home by Libya in their final Group A qualifier.

- Advertisement -

The Tunisians secured a fifth appearance at the tournament by topping the table with 14 points, one more than the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DR Congo scored twice in stoppage time through Jonathan Bolingi and Neeskens Kebano to defeat Guinea 3-1 in Kinshasa.