Arsenal’s Oxlade-Chamberlain wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool, City

Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester City in their efforts to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to Sky Sports.
Talks on a new deal have stalled in recent days, with no official offer yet from Arsenal.
Wenger has previously suggested he is keen to agree a longer deal for the 23-year old, whose contract runs out next year.
However, Oxlade-Chamberlain has grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress and is currently on holiday considering his next move.
He finished the season strongly for Arsenal in a wing-back role and played a more central role in his country’s recent international against France.
