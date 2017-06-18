Liverpool and Roma continue talks over Salah transfer

Liverpool and Roma remain in talks over winger Mohamed Salah, Sky Sports reports.
Liverpool are understood to have set a £35m ceiling – including add-ons – for the Egypt international, but that falls short of Roma’s valuation of the player.
The Anfield club were rebuffed in a £28m offer for the former Chelsea player earlier this month, according to Sky in Italy.
Salah has reportedly already agreed terms with Liverpool after meeting with boss Jurgen Klopp.
Sky in Italy said on Saturday that an improved bid for Salah was expected this weekend, and should agreement be reached a medical could happen as early as Tuesday.
Salah was originally linked with Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool before moving to Chelsea from FC Basel for £11m in January 2014.
He would go on to make only 19 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club and had spells on loan with Fiorentina and Roma, who he joined on a permanent deal in August 2016.
Salah was a regular starter as Roma finished runners-up to Juventus last season, scoring 15 goals in 31 league appearances.