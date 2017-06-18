West Ham want to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal

West Ham are trying to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, according to Sky Sports.
The Hammers are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer and are also interested in Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City), Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Adama Traore (Middlesbrough) and Henry Onyekuru (KAS Eupen).
Giroud scored 16 goals last season, but started only 11 Premier League matches with manager Arsene Wenger preferring to deploy Alexis Sanchez in a central striking role.
Despite this, the 30-year-old pledged his future to Arsenal in January, signing a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.
Sky Sports reports Wenger is currently looking to freshen up his own attacking options and is attempting to sign Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) and Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon).
Giroud joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 and has since scored 98 goals in 226 appearances in all competitions.
He has helped the club win the FA Cup on three occasions (2014, 2015 and 2017) and was part of the France squad that reached the final of EURO 2016.
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has already strengthened his squad ahead of next season with the signing of former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta.