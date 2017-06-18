High taxes made me leave Sunderland – Gyan

The high tax demands in England contributed to Asamoah Gyan’s departure from Sunderland, the player has revealed.
Gyan was on Sunderland’s books from 2010 to 2012 though he played only one full season with the Black Cats, leaving in 2011 to have a loan spell in the UAE with Al Ain before joining permanently the following year.
It has long been believed in African football circles that Gyan’s prime years were wasted in the relative backwater of the UAE and he should have stuck it out in England or elsewhere in Europe.
The Black Stars veteran, who recently scored his 50th goal for Ghana’s senior team, has now revealed that the heavy taxes in England were a major reason for his departure.
“[The tax demand on players in Europe] is too much. In England they take like close to 50 percent [of your salary as tax]. A player trains everyday then at the end of the month you cut his salary by 50%. I don’t think it’s good,” Gyan said in an interview with Joy FM.
“Let me reveal this secret; I will say that [high taxes] was one the reasons why I left Sunderland. That was one of the factors. In China they tax too, but there the clubs pay the tax and they give the player a net salary.
“But in England the team doesn’t pay, it is the player that has to pay the tax. So it you are earning $100,000 a month, then it’s virtually $50,000. But in China if you are earning $100,000, your team pays your taxes and you take home $100,000.”