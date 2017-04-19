Advertisement

Besiktas fan sentenced to two months in prison after Lyon violence

Besiktas fan sentenced to two months in prison after Lyon violence
Advertisement

A Besiktas supporter has been sentenced to two months in prison after violence marred last week’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Lyon.

The 27-year-old, who reports said was a German citizen of Turkish origin, was identified on CCTV footage as having been involved in trouble outside the Parc OL last Thursday.

Footage showed him knocking over a barrier and punching a steward before being arrested.

Advertisement

“I had drunk a lot and I got caught up in it. I really regret it. It was stupid,” he said through an interpreter at the court.

Violence began outside the stadium and continued inside, leading to the game being delayed by around 45 minutes after Lyon fans spilled onto the pitch to avoid being hit by missiles thrown by Besiktas fans.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD:Get complete cure to weak manhood, small manhood, quick ejaculation and STDs like staph, gonorhea, etc. [Click here to know]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.