Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer suffers fractured foot

Advertisement
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fractured his left foot during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Neuer, 31, sustained the injury during Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal in extra time as Bayern lost 6-3 on aggregate.
Advertisement
The Germany keeper could be set to miss the rest of the season.
“Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment,” said a club statement.
AD:Get complete cure to weak manhood, small manhood, quick ejaculation and STDs like staph, gonorhea, etc. [Click here to know]