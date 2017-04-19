Advertisement

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer suffers fractured foot

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer suffers fractured foot
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fractured his left foot during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Neuer, 31, sustained the injury during Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal in extra time as Bayern lost 6-3 on aggregate.

The Germany keeper could be set to miss the rest of the season.

“Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment,” said a club statement.

