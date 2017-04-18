Real Madrid’s Ronaldo first to score 100 Champions League goals

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Ronaldo had become the first player to score 100 goals in European competition when he netted a brace in the first leg, and he reaches his ton in the Champions League just ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 94 goals.
The Portugal captain took 137 Champions League appearances to score his 100 goals. His first goal came against Roma for Manchester United in 2007.
It was his sixth hat trick in the Champions League, Messi holds the record for the most trebles with seven. But Ronaldo is the first player to score two quarterfinal hat tricks, having done the same last season.
Real Madrid moved through to the semifinals with a 4-2 win on the night, 6-3 on aggregate.