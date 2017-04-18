I can’t stop Boateng leaving Las Palmas – club president

Kevin-Prince Boateng will be free to leave Las Palmas in the European summer if he receives a better offer, according to club president Miguel Angel Ramirez.
The former Black Stars attacking midfielder was a surprise signing for the La Liga side at the start of the 2016/17 season, but he has been a revelation in his first season in Spain.
The 30-year-old has scored nine goals in 25 Liga appearances and has established himself as a key figure in Quique Setien’s team.
Las Palmas have an option to extend Boateng’s contract in the European summer, but if he is offered a better deal elsewhere he will have the right to leave the club.
“We will have the option of renewing Boateng’s contract in April,” Ramirez told Radio Nacional, as quoted by GHANASoccernet.
“If in summer comes Kevin and tells me that there is a team that wants him with a higher contract, then I have to release him.
“This is because I related to him well and asked him to come (on a free transfer). We cannot do anything.”