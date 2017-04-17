Alexis Sanchez sparks Arsenal to victory at Middlesbrough

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil scored to help Arsenal to a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Monday.
Despite starting with just three defenders, Arsenal got off to a slow start. But Sanchez sparked his side to life with a superb free kick in the 42nd minute.
But Boro responded five minutes after half-time as Alvaro Negredo stuck out a high boot to turn in Stewart Downing’s cross.
And the hosts nearly took the lead following a goal line scramble that saw Daniel Ayala head straight at keeper Petr Cech.
Alexis again provided the spark for Arsenal in the 71st minute, the Chilean’s cross finding Ramsey, who chested it down for Ozil to lash home from close range.
Boro’s best chance at another equaliser came from a free kick with three minuets to play when Ben Gibson got a toe to the ball but couldn’t get it past Cech.
The result moved Arsenal level with Everton in sixth place on both points and goal difference. The Gunners are seven points behind Manchester City in the race for the top four with seven games to play.
Boro’s defeat compounded their relegation woes, leaving them six points from safety.