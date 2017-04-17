Advertisement

Zola resigns as Birmingham City manager with three games left

Gianfranco Zola
Gianfranco Zola has resigned as Birmingham manager after just four months in charge following Monday’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Burton.

The 50-year-old Italian was appointed in December after the controversial sacking of Gary Rowett, but has overseen just two wins in 22 league games.

“Gianfranco Zola has this evening resigned as Blues manager,” Birmingham confirmed on Twitter.

Monday’s loss left the midlands club three points above the relegation zone with three games remaining.

