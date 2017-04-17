Advertisement

Leicester wait on injury doubt Wes Morgan

Leicester wait on injury doubt Wes Morgan
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan
A decision on whether captain Wes Morgan will face Atletico Madrid in Leicester City’s Champions League quarter-final second leg will be taken on Tuesday, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Monday.

Morgan has missed Leicester’s last six games with a nerve problem in his back, but trained with the rest of the squad in Monday’s pre-match session at Belvoir Drive.

“The final decision will be made tomorrow,” Shakespeare told journalists at the King Power Stadium.

“We need to know there’s no reaction to today. He’s trained in the last three sessions and there’s been greater intensity in each one.
“We’re really pleased with the way he’s progressed, but the final decision will be made tomorrow morning.”

Leicester trail 1-0 after last week’s first leg in Madrid.

Morgan’s availability is particularly crucial as Leicester are guaranteed to be without his centre-back partner Robert Huth through suspension.

Yohan Benalouane came off with cramp during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace after deputising for Morgan, but Shakespeare said he had trained without any problems.

