Free agent Berbatov held talks about Sunderland transfer

Dimitar Berbatov has told Sky Sports that he held talks with David Moyes about a move to Sunderland and is keen to find himself another Premier League club.
Berbatov, 36, has played for Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham and is eager for one more opportunity in England.
“I want to play and to be honest I had a couple of conversations with managers, even the Sunderland one,” he said. “But in the end nothing happened.
“At this stage of my life it’s only about football now.
“Just to play a little bit more, one more game or one more year. To enjoy my teammates, the football, the pitch, the fans. But as I said nothing came of it in the end.”
Berbatov has been a free agent since leaving Greek side PAOK Salonika in the summer.
He has kept in shape and has visited Old Trafford in an effort to stay in touch with what is happening in the Premier League.
“I have been there to see a couple of friends,” Berbatov added. “Between time I train back home and I train when I’m in England.
“The Premier League is the place every player wants to come and play. When you have been a part of it for so long, as I have been, and you score goals and win championships, it’s a feeling you want to go back and do again.”