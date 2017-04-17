Man United’s Rashford can become one of world’s best – Darmian

Marcus Rashford possesses the ability to become “one of the most important players in the world,” according to Manchester United teammate Matteo Darmian.
Rashford, 19, scored the opening goal in an impressive performance in United’s 2-0 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday following his selection as a striker ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The England international has scored nine goals in 43 appearances this season after bursting onto the scene at United with eight goals in 18 games under Louis van Gaal last term.
But after being forced to accept a wider role at times this season due to Ibrahimovic’s strong form, Darmian says that Rashford’s display against Chelsea highlighted his potential to become one of the world’s best.
“I think Marcus is a great player,” Darmian told reporters. “He is still very, very young and I think he is very important for us. With his quality, he can be one of the top players, one of the most important players in the world.
“I think he is very good in every part of the game — he has a very good shot, movement, speed. Sometimes for a striker, it is normal there is a not as good period [scoring goals] but I hope he continues like this, like against Chelsea, because it helps the team to reach the objective.”
United’s win against Chelsea maintained their hopes of Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Mourinho’s team are six points behind third-placed Liverpool in fifth, having played two games fewer, while neighbours Manchester City sit four points ahead of United, having played one game more — with the two clubs due to meet at the Etihad Stadium on April 27.
With United still fighting in the Europa League they remain outsiders to finish in the top four, but Darmian says Sunday’s win has kept their hopes alive.
“It is still possible to finish in the top four and we have to fight for it,” he said. “Of course, this kind of game gives us confidence. I think everyone is concentrated for this end of the season because we know we play for two big opportunities.
“One is the Europa League and the second is to finish in the top four because I think playing in the Champions League is a very good objective for next season. We have to fight and try to win as many games as possible.”