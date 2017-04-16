Advertisement

Nigeria’s Kayode Olanrewaju powers Austria Wien past Mattersburg

Kayode Olanrewaju
Kayode Olanrewaju maintained his fine scoring form getting the curtain raiser as Austria Wien secured a 3-0 away against Mattersburg at Pappelstadion on Sunday.

The 23-year-old’s 21st minute strike plus goals from Alexander Gruenwald and Pires helped Thorsten Fink’s men secure their first win in four Budesliga games.

Victory for Austria Wien takes them to third position with 50 points from 29 games. They face 6th placed Rapid Wien in their next outing at Allianz Stadion on April 23.

Olarenwaju on his own part boasts of 11 goals from 27 appearances this season.

