Eden Hazard has backed his Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante to beat him to this season’s PFA Player of the Year award.
Hazard is one of six Premier League players to have been shortlisted for the prize, alongside Kante, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku of Everton and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
Kante is the bookmakers’ favourite for the award — with the midfielder currently on course to repeat last season’s title-winning season at Leicester with Chelsea — and Hazard believes he would be a worthy winner.
“I want to be voted Player of the Year, but I think N’Golo Kante should get the trophy. Top goalscorers should not get all the prizes,” Hazard told Telefoot. “N’Golo deserved the award last season, and he deserves it once again. His performances have helped me return to my best level.
“Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have contributed a lot as well. They enable me to do less defending, as Alonso and N’Golo cover for me. Diego Costa has got his goal-scoring flair back, and Pedro has adapted well to his new role. The team has more balance, and we are all improved.”
Hazard also praised the seasons that fellow PFA Player of the Year nominees Ibrahimovic and Lukaku have had, while stating that he has been delighted with his own form after a difficult 2015-16 campaign.
“A lot of players have had good seasons,” Hazard said. “Zlatan Ibrahimovic has arrived in the Premier League aged 35, everyone thought he would struggle but he is scoring every week. Romelu Lukaku has hopes of finishing as the Premier League’s top scorer, and he could deserve the award as well.
“I see a lot of similarities now with my best-ever season in 2014-15. I have equalled my goal-scoring record, with 14, and have seven games left to break it. It’s impossible to say if I am better now. But I am enjoying myself on the pitch, we are winning and top of the league — what more could I ask for?”