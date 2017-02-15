Julian Draxler has warned that Paris Saint-Germain are not guaranteed to make the Champions League quarterfinals despite crushing Barcelona 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.
PSG tore into an out-of-sorts Barca side in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie on Tuesday with Draxler scoring the second goal on the night.
Angel Di Maria also scored twice in a dominant PSG performance but Draxler, a January signing from Wolfsburg, said that Barcelona still had a chance of turning the tie around.
“It was an unbelievable night for us,” he told Sky Germany. “It was a virtually perfect night from our point of view.
“Four-nil is a super result but we were warned beforehand that very different things have already happened at the Camp Nou. As such, we’re certainly not already through.
“But now it’s time to enjoy tonight because you don’t experience a game like that every day.”
In another interview with French broadcaster BeIN Sports, the Germany international was asked if “the worst” part of the tie was now over for PSG.
“I think the way tonight went, the best bit is behind us,” Draxler joked. “The atmosphere in the Parc des Princes was unbelievable and it was a perfect night.
“I think we’ll be up against an extremely aggressive Barcelona team [in the second leg].
“It won’t be an easy game but with a 4-0 lead we’ll be confident.”