Bayern’s Neuer has ‘had no contact’ about Man City move

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer rubbished media speculation linking him with a move to join Manchester City.
Neuer, 30, played under City boss Guardiola for three years at Bayern, winning three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokal twice.
And although he is flattered by the reported interest the Germany international dismissed the idea that he could be on his way to the Premier League.
“As everyone knows, I’m happy here at Bayern and therefore extended my contract,” Neuer said. “I’ve had no contact.
“Regarding the speculation, obviously it’s an honour to be spoken about. However, I can only say that Pep still has my telephone number and I haven’t received a call.”
