Hull charged with failing to control players in Arsenal defeat

The Football Association have charged Hull City with failing to control their players during the Premier League defeat against Arsenal.
The Tigers lost 2-0 thanks to two goals from Alexis Sanchez, a first league defeat in three games.
In a statement, the FA said: “It is alleged that in or around the 55th minute of the game against Arsenal on Saturday (11 February 2017), the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”
Hull have until 6 p.m. GMT on Feb. 17 to respond to the charge.
Arsenal’s first goal went in off Sanchez’s hand, leading to Hull defender Andrew Robertson saying that referee Mark Clattenburg apologised for allowing it.
While in the 55th minute, Hull players believed Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs should have been sent off for a foul on Lazar Markovic in which he looked to be the last man. However, he was only booked.