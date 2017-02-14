Robin van Persie ban for controversial goal celebration reduced on appeal

Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie has had a three-game ban, for sliding on his knees in front of Besiktas captain and former Arsenal teammate Oguzhan Ozyakup, reduced to two following appeal.
The incident took place during a Turkish Cup game which Fenerbahce won 1-0 thanks to a Van Persie goal.
The former Premier League winner had earlier been involved in an altercation with Ozyakup when Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic was sent off after being adjudged to have pushed Van Persie.
When former Netherlands international Van Persie scored the winning goal 18 minutes from time he slid on his knees in front of Ozyakup.
Afterwards the former Arsenal youth player, who joined Besiktas in 2011, said: “I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field. But I won’t say them.
“Just one thing … I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”