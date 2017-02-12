Advertisement

NPFL leaders Plateau United suffer first loss at Akwa United

NPFL leaders Plateau United suffered their first loss of the season after they went down 2-1 at Akwa United.

However, the Jos club remain top of the standings with 17 points from eight matches, three points clear of closest rivals ABS FC, who drew 2-2 at troubled Sunshine Stars.

The result took struggling Akwa United off the foot of the table.

There were also home wins for Niger Tornadoes, El Kanemi Warriors and Nasarawa United, while Katsina United picked up their second straight point on the road courtesy of a goalless draw at Lobi Stars.

Former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper Dami Paul was the hero for Katsina United as he pulled off several daring saves to deny the home team.

