Monaco lose Boschilia to season-ending injury

Monaco's Brazilian mildfielder Gabriel Boschilia is treated on the pitch after being injured during the French Ligue 1 football match between AS Monaco and Metz (FCM) at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on February 11, 2017.Yann Coatsaliou/AFP
Monaco midfielder Gabriel Boschilia will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s 5-0 win over Metz.

The 20-year-old Brazilian was stretchered off during the second half at the Stade Louis II after sustaining the injury in a challenge with Metz defender Jonathan Rivierez.

Monaco said on Sunday that Boschilia would require surgery, confirming coach Leonardo Jardim’s post-match fears over the severity of the injury.

“His season may be over,” Jardim said Saturday after Monaco restored their three-point lead over reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

The timetable for Boschilia’s recovery is expected to be at least six months. He has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Monaco this season.

