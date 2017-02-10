China not an option for me – Onazi

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has said he will not consider a move to China because he is still young and believes he still has more years to play in Europe.
Eagles stars Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo have already been lured to the Far East, but Onazi said he still wishes to ply his trade in Europe for the time being.
“China has provided a platform for tempting offers that it will be difficult for you to say no,” Onazi said.
“It will be a strong league soon because some of the top stars are there now.
“But at this point in time, I am still very young and China won’t be an option.
“I still want to remain and play in Europe, I’m enjoying my time in Turkey and I have the ambition to go to a bigger league in Europe.”
The former Nigeria U17 and U20 midfielder has already featured in the Italian Serie A with Lazio.