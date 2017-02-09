£200,000-a-week Ighalo insists pressure won’t affect him in China

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, who is reportedly on £200,000-a-week at Changchun Yatai, has said he will cope with the high expectations at the Chinese club.
The Chinese Super League club stomped a record £20 million to sign the 27-year-old Ighalo from Premier League club Watford last month.
“There are a lot more responsibilities on me now and I will give my best with the support of the rest of the team,” said Ighalo.
“I don’t believe the pressure will affect me as I plan to enjoy myself with the help of the team.
“I have already been warmly welcomed and I am trying to settle down.”
The Nigeria striker, who revealed he has been congratulated by Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on his big-money transfer to China, is currently on a training tour of South Korea ahead of the kick-off of the Super League next month.