Advertisement

£200,000-a-week Ighalo insists pressure won’t affect him in China

£200,000-a-week Ighalo insists pressure won’t affect him in China
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo
Advertisement

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, who is reportedly on £200,000-a-week at Changchun Yatai, has said he will cope with the high expectations at the Chinese club.

The Chinese Super League club stomped a record £20 million to sign the 27-year-old Ighalo from Premier League club Watford last month.

“There are a lot more responsibilities on me now and I will give my best with the support of the rest of the team,” said Ighalo.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe the pressure will affect me as I plan to enjoy myself with the help of the team.

“I have already been warmly welcomed and I am trying to settle down.”

The Nigeria striker, who revealed he has been congratulated by Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on his big-money transfer to China, is currently on a training tour of South Korea ahead of the kick-off of the Super League next month.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.