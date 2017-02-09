Martins crashes out of Asia Champions League with Chinese club

Advertisement
Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins will not feature in Asia Champions League group stage after his Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua crashed out in the play offs by losing 2-0 at home to Brisbane Roars on Tuesday.
The former Inter Milan hitman played the full game for Shanghai Shenhua alongside Carlos Tevez and they could not get the goals to lift their team above the visiting Australian side.
Advertisement
‘Obagoal’ scored nine goals in 26 league games last season for the Chinese team.
The 32-year-old power-playing forward has played for Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Birmingham city, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Levante and Seattle Sounders in the MLS.
He has won Serie A, Russian Cup, US Open Cup, English League Cup, Copa Italia and Italian Super Cup.