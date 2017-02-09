Iheanacho will fight back at Manchester City – Rohr

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has backed youngster Kelechi Iheanacho to fight back to serious reckoning at Premier League side Manchester City after he was left of the squad for several weeks.
Iheanacho, 20, last played for City on January 15 as a late sub in a 4-0 loss at Everton.
This season, he has scored four goals in 15 appearances in the Premier League.
And Rohr has now said he believes the former Flying Eagles star will fight his way to the City first-team squad despite the arrival of Brazil star Gabriel Jesus.
“I am sure Kelechi will come back to this team,” assured Rohr.
“He’s a fighter, he has a good fighting spirit. This player is a good athlete and he has a good mind.
“I have spoken with him and he will come back.
“He’s a young player, so sometimes he plays, sometimes he doesn’t.
“And for a big club like Manchester City, you can’t play all the time.
“I believe he will come back to play for City again.”
Under Rohr, Iheanacho has flourished at full international level – he scored in the first two matches of the Franco-German coach, against Tanzania and Zambia.