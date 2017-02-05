Manchester City’s Jesus delighted after double sinks Swansea

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus said he was delighted after scoring a match-winning double against Swansea.
Jesus made it three goals in his first two Premier League starts for the club, with the Brazilian notching an injury-time winner against the struggling Swans.
Speaking to Sky Sports with teammate and compatriot Fernandinho acting as an interpreter, he said: “It means a lot for me, playing in front of our fans.
“We deserved to win, we were trying to score from the first minute, and of course I’m very happy to score these two goals.
“I’m very happy to get into the team so quickly, and everybody at the club tries to help me get better every day.”
Fernandinho said City had secured the points after a difficult match which had seemed set to end in a draw when Gylfi Sigurdsson levelled for the Swans after 81 minutes.
“It was a very, very tough game for us, but Gabriel scored two goals and we were unlucky for theirs,” he said.
“They played with five men in the middle and tried to close down the space, and even though we scored the first goal we didn’t find much space to create chances.
“In the second half they tried to play more football, play on the counter-attack, but in end he [Jesus] scored a great goal.”