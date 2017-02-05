Gabriel Jesus bags brace as Manchester City beat Swansea

Manchester City moved up to third and within a point of second place thanks to a dramatic 2-1 win against Swansea City.
Pep Guardiola opted to start Gabriel Jesus as his central striker, leaving Sergio Aguero to settle for a place on the bench again, where he was joined by Claudio Bravo and Vincent Kompany.
And after a dominant start to proceedings from the hosts at the Etihad Stadium the decision paid off when the 19-year-old Brazilian poked home from close range in the 11th minute.
Lukasz Fabianski denied City a second when a Yaya Toure free kick drew a diving save from the Swansea goalkeeper on 21 minutes.
And City had saw a David Silva effort cleared off the line in the 44th minute in a run of play that saw referee Mike Dean book Raheem Sterling for what looked like simulation when he went down in the penalty area during the build-up.
Swansea, having had no attempts on goal during the opening 45 minutes, started the second-half brighter with Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free kick tipped onto the post by Willy Caballero at full stretch.
That set the tone for the second half with Swansea having the better of the action, and they deservedly equalised through Sigurdsson’s low driven shot from outside the area on 81 minutes.
But City snatched a late winner when Fabianski spilled Gabriel Jesus’ header in added time and he pounced to score the rebound from close range to seal all three points.