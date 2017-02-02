Advertisement

West Ham should have received £50m for Payet – Gold

Former West Ham United forward Dimitri Payet
Dimitri Payet could have been sold for as much as £50 million, West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has told BT Sport, double the price actually received from Marseille for the France international.

Payet, 29, left the Hammers after informing manager Slaven Bilic that he wanted to return to his former club, and although Sevilla had an interest, Marseille were the only real contender for his signature driving down his value.

“He’s worth between £40-50m,” Gold said. “In the open market he’d have fetched at least £35m.”

Following the arrivals of Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass in the January transfer window Gold believes they have a better squad than at the start of the month.

“It is stronger in the sense that the morale is great now,” he said. “There was a period of time, a couple of months ago, where morale was reducing.

“We had to make that decision, we didn’t want him to leave and was desperate to keep him. The manager wanted to build the team around Dimitri but, sadly, sometimes it because impossible.

“You do everything you can and then you suddenly realise ‘this isn’t going to work’ and you bite the bullet.

“He’s let the fans down, he’s let the football club down, he’s let the football club down and I’m hugely disappointed.”

