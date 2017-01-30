Klopp calls for calm amid Liverpool’s slump in form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged everyone in and around the club to stay positive after a terrible run of form.
Liverpool have only won one game in 2017, and last week lost three matches in front of their supporters as they crashed out of two cup competitions, while a 10-point gap opened up between Klopp’s side and Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Tuesday night sees Liverpool welcome Antonio Conte’s side to Anfield and, regardless of the result, Klopp wants his players to build on the platform they built at the start of the season.
“We as a team need to have faith, belief and all that stuff,” Klopp said at a news conference on Monday afternoon. “We need to be as confident as possible for the situation we’re in.
“It’s an interesting sign of life that things can change in one month. My job here is really to put out the emotion when I judge situations.
“After a bad game, I can’t say ‘now we have to get rid of them or him or whatever and have to change everything.’
“So that’s really the main thing in the job, to stay calm and make the right decision.
“It’s all about the point of view and how you want to see it. If you only want to take these three games and say everything is, meanwhile, rubbish, then I cannot change that.
“For us it’s important that we really still build on the good things and in my understanding, this is how life should be. If you suffer more in the bad things, then you can celebrate the good things.
“Now it’s the moment where is it allowed — maybe this is more than a question than an answer — to go for the best position in the Premier League, which is possible for us, or should we already put our heads down and say ‘we failed again, sorry, let’s come through the season and next year we can try again with different players or whatever?’
“I cannot decide about this, but I really think that we should try everything to make the best of the base we created until now.”
Liverpool spent large parts of November at the top of the table, but now find themselves in fourth place, looking over their shoulder at both Manchester clubs.
However, Klopp insists Liverpool achieving Champions League qualification would still be regarded as a successful season for the club.
“Look, let’s go to the end of the season, I think it’s possible we could qualify for the Champions League,” Klopp added.
“So should we then say ‘sorry, we lost here and there and that’s why we didn’t become champions’ or is it allowed to celebrate a position like this, in this strong league, with the outstanding run of Chelsea so far?
“I think yes, it should be allowed that we can celebrate something like this if it’s possible for us and we should fight for it because that’s how a football season is.”