Juventus thank Evra following Marseille transfer

Juventus have thanked Patrice Evra for his two-and-a-half years of service, following his move to Marseille.
Evra joined Juventus from Manchester United in 2014 and won two Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles in his two full seasons with the Bianconeri.
However, the 35-year-old France international has not been a regular in Massimiliano’s Allegri’s side this season, leading to his exit.
But the club were quick to highlight his work in Turin, with a statement on their official website detailing his influence on their success off the pitch as well as on it.
“It was not merely on the pitch that Evra made his mark for the Bianconeri, but undoubtedly in the dressing room too, his bubbly, larger than life personality rubbing off positively on his peers, whilst he also showed genuine leadership qualities and a more serious side when the time was right,” the statement read.
“It comes as no coincidence that it was Patrice, alongside captain Gianluigi Buffon, who led the rallying cries to the rest of the team after full-time of last season’s chastening away defeat to Sassuolo — a result which would immediately trigger the champions’ unstoppable surge to a history-making fifth successive Scudetto title.
“With Uncle Pat around, as he is affectionately known, there’s been no lack of light-hearted humour, his jokes and authentic imitations of team-mates in the J|Challenge bringing smiles to the faces of supporters and everyone associated with the club.
“Evra would be the first to admit, however, that comedy should never come at the cost of victory. Indeed, our number 33 departs Juventus with his status as natural-born winner even further enhanced.
“Merci, Patrice.”
In addition, Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and Medhi Benatia tweeted fond messages thanking Evra.