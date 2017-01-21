Karanka hits out at Middlesbrough fans after defeat

Aitor Karanka is upset with the demands of Middlesbrough fans on his team following the 3-1 defeat to West Ham United, saying the atmosphere at the Riverside Stadium was “awful” on Saturday.
Newly promoted Middlesbrough are 16th, four points above the relegation zone and Karanka wants more support from the fans as they fight to stay in the Premier League.
“I am really upset with the last 10 minutes because we didn’t play in the way that we have to play, in the way that we know to play, and it was because the atmosphere was awful today because they [the crowd] demanded a lot of the players,” he said.
“We don’t know how to play in that way — playing that way we didn’t create one chance. The team was broken on the pitch and it’s a thing that I don’t like at all, so we need to improve.
“They need to understand where we were last season, two seasons ago. I think these players deserve more respect.”
Karanka also said he wouldn’t be adjusting his tactics in spite of demands from the crowd.
“When I don’t know how many thousand people are asking for long balls, at the end, you have to play long balls and it’s a style that we don’t know how to play,” he said. “We didn’t play one minute like that in the Championship last season and we got promoted.
“It’s a thing that we have to fix because while I am here, I am not going to play long balls.”