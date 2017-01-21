Payet can leave West Ham for ‘less money than his value’ – Bilic

Slaven Bilic has said West Ham United are not asking for “anything crazy” as they hope to resolve the future of wantaway star Dimitri Payet.
Payet, 29, is still training with the under-23 squad while the Hammers hierarchy haggle with Marseille, the club he wants to rejoin for personal reasons.
The club said on Thursday that the France international would not be sold on the cheap after he refused to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and have already turned down two bids.
Bilic said after the 3-1 win at Middlesbrough that there was no update on the situation, but the club’s valuation must be met if he is to leave.
“There’s nothing new. The only good thing is today is the 21st, so it’s going to finish in 10 days,” Bilic said. “I am not going to say anything new. There are two outcomes that are possible: for him to stay, and the second one is for him to leave us.
“But is it Marseille or any other club? He’s a great player, he has his value and if he goes, we are not asking for anything crazy or whatever. We are asking for even less money than his value.”