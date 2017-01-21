Advertisement

Payet can leave West Ham for ‘less money than his value’ – Bilic

Payet can leave West Ham for ‘less money than his value’ – Bilic
West Ham United wantaway star Dimitri Payet
Advertisement

Slaven Bilic has said West Ham United are not asking for “anything crazy” as they hope to resolve the future of wantaway star Dimitri Payet.

Payet, 29, is still training with the under-23 squad while the Hammers hierarchy haggle with Marseille, the club he wants to rejoin for personal reasons.

The club said on Thursday that the France international would not be sold on the cheap after he refused to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and have already turned down two bids.

Advertisement

Bilic said after the 3-1 win at Middlesbrough that there was no update on the situation, but the club’s valuation must be met if he is to leave.

“There’s nothing new. The only good thing is today is the 21st, so it’s going to finish in 10 days,” Bilic said. “I am not going to say anything new. There are two outcomes that are possible: for him to stay, and the second one is for him to leave us.

“But is it Marseille or any other club? He’s a great player, he has his value and if he goes, we are not asking for anything crazy or whatever. We are asking for even less money than his value.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.