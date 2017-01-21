Rooney becomes record away scorer in Premier League

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has broken Alan Shearer’s record for the most goals scored away from home in Premier League history.
Rooney, 30, netted against Stoke City to score his 88th goal on the road from 225 away games with Everton and United, eclipsing Shearer’s 87 goals scored for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.
The goal also saw him overtake Sir Bobby Charlton as United’s all-time leading goal scorer, his 250th being a 94th-minute free kick to snatch a point at the bet365 Stadium.
The United and England skipper has set the record on his 451st Premier League appearance — Shearer had played 441 when he was forced to retire from the game with a knee injury before the end of his final season in April 2006.
But Rooney is still some way behind Shearer’s overall goal-scoring record in the division. Shearer finished on 260 goals, and Rooney sits 65 behind on 195 goals.
All-time Premier League away goal scorers
Wayne Rooney – 88
Alan Shearer – 87
Frank Lampard – 85
Andy Cole – 83
Michael Owen – 70
Robin van Persie – 67
Teddy Sheringham – 64
Robbie Fowler – 60